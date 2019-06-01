Educator Friedland retires after 35 years

By: Irene Hilsendager

Steven Friedland was born in Brooklyn, New York and has a sister that is an occupational therapist. He is married who also happens to be a retired teacher who worked for 30 years at the Wright School District in Santa Rosa. Although he and his wife never had children he feels the love for students as he had many, many students while teaching the 35 years.

Steven always liked learning and considers himself a lifelong learner and that is his reason for becoming an educator. After being a teacher for 35 years you know that he has put his heart and soul into being a teacher.

Friedland holds many degrees. He has two bachelor degrees and one in psychology from Cortland State University and a second bachelor in Spanish from Sonoma State University. He also holds a masters in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College and has a very impressive eight teaching credentials.

He came to the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District in the school year of 2000-2001 and has taught at Mountain Shadows Middle School, La Fiesta, Waldo Rohnert, John Reed and Technology Middle School and is completing his nineteenth year in the CRPUSD district. And interesting enough he also taught Spanish at Healdsburg and Windsor High Schools. Steven says, “I have really enjoyed my tenure at this district along with loving Sonoma County, having lived here for 30 years.”

Friedland is very involved with volunteerism. He has been a volunteer for 22 years with a construction crew in Petaluma, volunteers at Spirit Rock in Woodacre, Ca. and also willingly volunteers at the local food bank.

Steven has great and exciting plans after retiring. He wants to travel in the Swiss Alps with his partner, do a moderate trek in Patagonia and go to the foothills of the Himalayas in Northern India. In the meantime, though he would also like to work as a certified personal trainer and health coach since he is a certified group trainer and also a certified health coach through the American Council on Exercise, but he would also like to teach health classes in Spanish or English.

When asked if he would return to teaching after a long extended vacation he replied, “I plan to still work in education as a substitute, a long term sub, a translator, a proctor for state tests or other possible venues.” Steven won’t let any grass grow under his feet even though he is retiring.