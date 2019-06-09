Educator Dolkas retires

By: Irene Hilsendager

Lisa Dolkas came to the Rohnert Park Cotati School District in 1987 and is in the process of retiring. She holds a master’s degree in Curriculum and instruction and has used her skills in the district for 30 years.

Lisa is married to Gary Otto who also taught in the region. They have three grandchildren who live in southern Ca.

Dolkas has taught Physical Education at Richard Crane for five years, then went on to teach the fifth grade for 14 more years. She joined the La Fiesta clan for only one year and went to Waldo Rohnert for seven more and in her final ten years she taught at Evergreen Elementary School.

Her plans for retirement sounded very adventurous. She plans to do a bit of traveling to the Sierras and visit her large family and growing grandchildren with lots of volleyball playing, running and who knows what else will be on Lisa’s agenda.

She mentioned that she will miss the students and teaching but she will be with students in some capacity. Lisa is looking forward to helping out the fifth grader teachers with an OutDoor Education to Point Reyes in Sept. a trip that she began around 1995. Lisa says, “I am so grateful to have worked with so many professional and knowledgeable colleagues as well as being a part of the lives of so many children gifted to me for a short time.”