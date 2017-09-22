Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital

One the evening of September 16, around 7:34 p.m. The Rohnert Park Department of of Public Safety received many calls of an injury collision at the intersection of E. Cotati Ave. and Camino Colegio involving five vehicles.

Officers and fire personnel arrived within minutes to discover two subjects were still in their vehicles, but the rest of the drivers had exited from their cars. One female driver, still in the driver’s seat complained of head and neck injuries. the driver of the Volvo was also sitting in his vehicle. The officers determined that 20-year-old SSU student, Matthew Riedel was at fault of the accident. While officers were speaking to Riedel, he showed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Paramedics arrived and the injured female driver was immediately transported to the hospital for further treatment. Riedel was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a Felony DUI.