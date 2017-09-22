Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital

News
September 22, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rancho Cotate Cougars defeat three time NCS champs, Campolindo Cougars Student center opens for youths RP sees case of carjacking at knifepoint Urged to prep for earthquakes Rohnert Park works on ADA Transition Plan Sonoma bank robber still on the loose Health of the planet: What we do as individuals Sonoma County reacts to DACA decision, shows unwavering support for ‘dreamers’ Team John Henry participated in Giants Race fundraiser at AT&T Park Sew for the Beauty of It Marin-Sonoma mosquito vector study finds no cases of West Nile Virus DUI driver drives off road and gets car stuck on SMART RR tracks New mandatory ordinance for car charging stations Rancho Cougars show strong start to football season dominating the Analy Tigers Former Exchange Bank building in Cotati approved for make-over Sizzling North Bay heat wave breaks records Penngrove’s Fire and Suds music festival-Saturday September 9 A Taste of the Islands right here in Penngrove School board trustee alleges harassment was form of retaliation for running on reformative platform Annual California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention SMART Train celebrates start of service Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed by drunk driver Construction on schedule at Rancho 7th annual Pacific Islanders Festival Chess ‘Queen of Katwe’ visits RP How you can help the people of Houston Backpacks and books, students start their first day of school Annual Accordion Festival brings music, culture and dance to Cotati A new school year SSU students annual school year kick off Rohnert Park and Cotati citizens come out for safety tips and fun at annual National Night Out Cotati holds peaceful solidarity event Airbnb homes no longer allowed in Rohnert Park Self-proclaimed L.A. predator booted out after community outcry Brothel found RP City Council OK’s new roof project for Spreckels Theatre Local team sets goal of $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Cotati City Council votes to approve change to code violations Rancho Cotate High School bomb threat up date Ribbon cutting event introduces the new and improved Richard Crane Elementary School Japanese students enjoy visiting Rohnert Park 54 miles of road work to cause delays for some local roads Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP New team, new coach, new method of practice RP City Council one step closer to vision of downtown Update from March 8 Bomb Threat Self-Proclaimed “Downtown L.A. Predator” in Rohnert Park

Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital

September 17, 2017

Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital

One the evening of September 16, around 7:34 p.m. The Rohnert Park Department of of Public Safety received many calls of an injury collision at the intersection of E. Cotati Ave. and Camino Colegio involving five vehicles.

Officers and fire personnel arrived within minutes to discover two subjects were still in their vehicles, but the rest of the drivers had exited from their cars. One female driver, still in the driver’s seat complained of head and neck injuries. the driver of the Volvo was also sitting in his vehicle. The officers determined that 20-year-old SSU student, Matthew Riedel was at fault of the accident. While officers were speaking to Riedel, he showed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Paramedics arrived and the injured female driver was immediately transported to the hospital for further treatment. Riedel was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a Felony DUI.