Driver who was reading text hits boy at RP intersection

A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries after being struck in a crosswalk on Monday afternoon by a motorist who was reading a text.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Snyder Lane and Capri Way in Rohnert Park around 3:45 p.m., according to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety.

The driver, Sadie Sonntag, 38, of Petaluma, was reading a text message as she was driving southbound on Snyder Lane when her Toyota Camry struck the boy. By the time Sonntag looked up, she was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him. He was knocked onto the hood of her vehicle and then thrown nearly 40 feet.

He was taken to Sutter Hospital.

Investigators from the RPDPS indicate the accident could have been avoided on both sides because the boy may have been playing a game called “chicken,” where a person runs from the sidewalk, touches the double-yellow lines and tries to get back while avoiding oncoming cars.

RPDPS officers said Sonntag was traveling slower than the posted speed limit of 35 mph and that alcohol or drugs played no part in the collision.

Officers have been on the lookout for kids playing the game of chicken but have not found anyone doing so. They had been alerted by the administration at Lawrence Jones Middle School such activities had been taking place since early fall.

According to the RPDPS, some witnesses said it appeared as if the boy was trying to dodge cars.