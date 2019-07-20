Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car

On Sat. July 13, at 11:41p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a report of roll-over collision on Boris Ct. RPP and Fire personnel responded and found a Honda Civic rolled over onto the driver’s side in the 7500 block of Boris Ct. Officers located the driver, 46-year-old Amy Davidson of Rohnert Park, outside of the Honda after having climbed through the broken out driver’s door window. Davidson had some minor injuries and she was evaluated by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital. After the investigation, it was determined Davidson was driving south on Boris Ct. when she drove into the side of a parked Ford Fusion causing her Honda to roll onto its side. The collision pushed the Ford into a power pole that it was parked next to but did not cause any power lines to come down.

As officers spoke with Davidson, they noticed signs of alcohol intoxication. Davidson was evaluated to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol and she was found to have a .16 percent BAC. Davidson was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Her Honda was flipped back onto its wheels by a tow truck and towed from the scene.

Information courtesy of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety