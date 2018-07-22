Drag racing comes to Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway will welcome the drag racing community for the next two weekends at the Sonoma Valley track. First up the weekend of July 20 to the 22 is the NHRA Division 7 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. 450 or so sportsman racers are expected to show up to race on the very quick and fast track where numerous records have been set in the previous years. Besides the numerous classes of race cars this year will be the first year that has two jet cars racing twice on Saturday night.

The following weekend, July 27th to the 29th will bring the stars of the NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series to Sonoma for real ground pounding racing featuring the 10,000 horsepower fuel funny cars and fuel dragsters along with Pro Stock Cars and Pro Stock Motorcycles. The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals include two qualification runs on Friday and two runs on Saturday for all Pro classes with eliminations taking place on Sunday for the top 16 qualifiers. Besides the action on the track there is a car show on the lawn near the front gate and a display of vintage race cars. C Mills