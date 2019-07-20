NHRA Division 7 racers will kick off two consecutive weekends of drag racing at Sonoma Raceway this coming weekend July 1 to the 21st. Division 7 encompasses the five Western states but racers from all over the country will come to the Sonoma Valley to take advantage of the beautiful weather and good air with the hope of taking home the trophy. Sonoma Raceways drag strip always has great traction and quick elapsed times are almost guaranteed.

These two stock class racers shown show how much traction is available off the starting line in last year’s Division 7 event.

The weekend of July 26 to the 28 features the touring Professional racers of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series to the Sonoma Nationals, the 15th stop on the 24-race schedule for 2019. Fri. night qualifying on the 26th lights up the night with the header flames from the two fuel categories-Dragster and Funny Car.

Photo by Cliff Mills