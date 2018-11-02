Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute

News
November 2, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
The Community Voice endorses candidates Cougars crush Ukiah School board candidates voice opinions State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park Rancho crushes Analy A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Rohnert Park City Council Candidates Summit State Bank annual report Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ New interim superintendent Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park Cotati approves tree lighting Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Seawolves serve up a victory SweetPea celebrates 31 years Cardinals rout Cougars Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary RP Public Safety report card Arrests and charges target Apple stores RP residents provide input in police chief search It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP’s new interim police chief Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Lowerys help with campaign Spreckels and Alchemia connects community March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Kids and firefighters compete in RP Another tough break for roller derby Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit How to help victims of wildfires Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower SMART celebrates a year of service Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Enjoying ribs Imitating major leaguers Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car RP to host community forum for public safety director search RP waits to make update to emergency alert system RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute

November 2, 2018

The Hanna Institute at Hanna Boys Center announced its partnership with Dr. Daniela Dominguez and her research team from the University of San Francisco. Under the Institute’s charter of identifying and treating the effects of trauma in underserved populations, Dr. Dominguez and her two research assistants will employ psychological tools and resources for the benefit of the Latino community in Sonoma Valley, many of whom have experienced high levels of trauma as a result of poverty, violence and structural racism, among other stressors. Hanna Institute Co-Director Erin Hawkins praised Dr. Dominguez’s arrival: “Danny brings a wealth of experience to our work at the Institute. She will be a huge asset as we continue with partners to address the effects of trauma and adversity on our Latino community. We are really fortunate to have her on our team.” Dominguez has a history of providing counseling and therapy services in a variety of settings, including a community clinic, a child guidance center, a detention facility, a rape crisis center, a homeless shelter, two university counseling centers as well as her own private practice. Hanna Boys Center announced that Erin Hawkins has been named Co-Director for the Hanna Institute. “Erin brings a wealth of knowledge and community connection that will help us take the Hanna Institute to the next level.” Hanna Boys Center has announced that Homeboy Industries Founder Rev. Gregory J. Boyle, S.J. will speak at Hanna Boys Center Dec. 5. He will address Hanna’s residential young men, and also others from the North Bay area, with his remarks expecting to touch upon the overwhelming need, among so many young people today, for true healing from the effects of childhood trauma and adversity. Father Boyle, an active Jesuit priest, served as pastor of the poorest Catholic parish in Los Angles, which also had the highest concentration of gang activity in the city. In 1988, Father Boyle founded Homeboy Industries, a non-profit organization that provides training and support to formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of the community. Hanna Boys Center was founded in 1945 and has been changing the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education, caring and helping them grow into productive members of society. To read more on Hanna Boys Center, go to www.hannainstitute.org. Submitted by Andrew Pitt from Hanna Boys Center.