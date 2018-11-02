Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute

The Hanna Institute at Hanna Boys Center announced its partnership with Dr. Daniela Dominguez and her research team from the University of San Francisco. Under the Institute’s charter of identifying and treating the effects of trauma in underserved populations, Dr. Dominguez and her two research assistants will employ psychological tools and resources for the benefit of the Latino community in Sonoma Valley, many of whom have experienced high levels of trauma as a result of poverty, violence and structural racism, among other stressors. Hanna Institute Co-Director Erin Hawkins praised Dr. Dominguez’s arrival: “Danny brings a wealth of experience to our work at the Institute. She will be a huge asset as we continue with partners to address the effects of trauma and adversity on our Latino community. We are really fortunate to have her on our team.” Dominguez has a history of providing counseling and therapy services in a variety of settings, including a community clinic, a child guidance center, a detention facility, a rape crisis center, a homeless shelter, two university counseling centers as well as her own private practice. Hanna Boys Center announced that Erin Hawkins has been named Co-Director for the Hanna Institute. “Erin brings a wealth of knowledge and community connection that will help us take the Hanna Institute to the next level.” Hanna Boys Center has announced that Homeboy Industries Founder Rev. Gregory J. Boyle, S.J. will speak at Hanna Boys Center Dec. 5. He will address Hanna’s residential young men, and also others from the North Bay area, with his remarks expecting to touch upon the overwhelming need, among so many young people today, for true healing from the effects of childhood trauma and adversity. Father Boyle, an active Jesuit priest, served as pastor of the poorest Catholic parish in Los Angles, which also had the highest concentration of gang activity in the city. In 1988, Father Boyle founded Homeboy Industries, a non-profit organization that provides training and support to formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of the community. Hanna Boys Center was founded in 1945 and has been changing the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education, caring and helping them grow into productive members of society. To read more on Hanna Boys Center, go to www.hannainstitute.org. Submitted by Andrew Pitt from Hanna Boys Center.