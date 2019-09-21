Downtown RP infrastructure project

Beginning Mon., Sept. 16 through the end of Oct., there will be utility work on State Farm Dr. from Rohnert Park Expressway to Enterprise Dr. and on Enterprise Dr. from Commerce Dr. to Seed Farm Dr. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lanes on both streets will be diverted and clearly marked. Some driveways on the north side of Enterprise will be blocked but there will always be another accessible entrance. Raley’s shopping center will be open at all times.

The bus stops for routes 10, 12 and 14 located on State Farm Dr. and Enterprise Dr. will be temporarily closed beginning next week. Signs have been posted at these bus stops directing passengers to use the bus stop located on Hunter Dr.

The bus stop on Enterprise Dr. will be temporarily closed beginning Mon., Sept. 16 for approximately 2 to 3 weeks. The bus stops on State Farm Dr. will temporarily closed beginning Thurs., Sept. 19 for approximately one month.

Please obey all traffic control measures, drive safely and cautiously through the construction zone. Please share this notice with others. They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com.

Questions? Contact Engineering Division at 707-588-2232 or engineering@rpcity.org.