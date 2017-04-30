Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF

By: Irene Hilsendager

For the second consecutive year, Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California, is hosting the QubicaAMF PWBA starting April 27, 2017. Shannon O'Keefe of O’Fallon, Illinois is the defending champion. Two Sonoma County ladies are registered to appear in this year’s tournament; Colleen Radin from Santa Rosa and 15-year-old Maranda Pattison from Windsor.

Bowling is a great sport that has a long and full history. The Professional Women’s Bowling Association was absent from the sports landscape for more than ten years. It was finally brought back to life in 2015. In October of 2014, the PWBA said it would return in 2015 with a three-year commitment from the United States Bowling Congress and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and the excitement quickly began to grow. Today bowling is one of the most popular sports in the world and is the most participated recreational sport to be played in the United States.

Many people have never bowled and certainly don’t know the history of the game. Bowling can be traced back as far as 3200 BC. It was believed that when some crude objects were discovered in Egypt back in the 1930s by Sir Flinders Petrie that a form of bowling was already in existence. It was rumored that in1366 King Edward III outlawed the game because his troops were neglecting their archery practice in order to bowl.

The game of bowling that we play today was not always played with 10 pins. It really started out with only nine pins but because the nine- pin game was being outlawed as a gambling game, an extra pin was added so that people could keep bowling and exploit a loophole in the law.

In 1895 various regional bowler’s clubs came together with the owner of a restaurant and formed the American Bowling Congress at Beethoven Hall in New York City.

The very first bowling spot was more than likely in New York and was played more like lawn bowling. The game is still being played in a small area now called Bowling Green. The American Bowling Congress continues its role today and is at the heart of bowling in America but is now known as the United States Bowling Congress or USBC.

Bowling balls used to be made of a very hard wood. But in 1905, the first rubber ball, the “Evertrue” was introduced and in 1914 the Brunswick Corporation successfully promoted the Mineralite ball, touting its mysterious rubber compound.The American Machine and Foundry Company purchased the patents to Gottfried Schmidt’s automatic pin-spotter and by late 1952, production model pin-spotters were introduced so no longer did the proprietor have to rely on pin-boys.

The 2017 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour have scheduled 14 events including the season-ending Smithfield PWBA Tour Championship. The tour will run through the first week of September.

There are four major events on the PWBA; they are USBC Queens (May 17-23), Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship (June 21-25), The U.S. Women’s Open (July 31-Aug. 6) and the season-ending Smithfield PWBA Tour Championship (Sept. 3-6). CBS Sports Network will televise 13 PWBA events in 2017 with live or same-day coverage of the four majors.

Standard events have $60,000 in guaranteed prize money per event with a $10,000 minimum top prize. More than 140 players have become PWBA members for the 2017 PWBA Tour season.

Today the sport of bowling is enjoyed by 95 million people in more than 90 countries worldwide.The Sonoma County open Pro-Am starts at 7 p.m. and is open to all junior, adult and seniors. No average is required and you can bowl three games with different PWBA professionals (9 pin No-Tap). An entry fee of $40 will include an all-day pass to the tournament for Thursday, Friday or Saturday. This has a value of $10 and bowling pins are for autographs. Go to 300 Golf Course Dr. in Rohnert Park to take advantage of seeing the professionals bowl or call 707-585-0226.