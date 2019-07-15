Don’t make mistakes when getting a mortgage refinance

Real Estate
July 15, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
A non-traditional program for self-employed mortgage borrowers Should you buy and build or buy a single family home? How expensive your mortgage will be due to bad credit? How to plan the optimal time to buy a rental property The loan process and what not to do A factor that can drive your mortgage cost up How child support and alimony can affect your ability to get a mortgage What to look for when getting a mortgage on a manufactured home Why getting a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is a smart financial move How to lower your cash to close when buying a home What you need to know about securing a VA mortgage How mortgage lender credits work Five quirky refinance scenarios that work Two mortgage loan programs get a better interest rate The #1 mistake consumers make when getting a mortgage… Things that affect your first-time buyer mortgage options Be wary about paying off this type of mortgage Best benefit for your first-time home buyer Why the VA mortgage is the best home loan A bank statement program might help get a mortgage Read the fine print Cash-out refinance or home equity Should you refinance with today’s mortgage rates? How to get a mortgage without providing tax returns The new way to get a mortgage with 1 year income tax returns Four common home buying mistakes to avoid How to create wealth with your income and finances Should you buy a house with monthly mortgage insurance? 2019 conforming loan limits rise FHA loan limits for 2019 increase Working two jobs makes now easier to get a mortgage How much of your mortgage income should be going towards an auto loan? How much are closing costs when you purchase a house? Self-employed income Common questions on financed mortgaged insurance loans A loan program you may be eligible for based on your credit score Can you use roommate income to get a mortgage? Pulling credit may not make sense Cash to payment formula when buying a home Lender knows how to purchase business? Be careful getting a mortgage if you have a bankruptcy Three reasons you should not buy a home Three quirky issues that will hurt your mortgage Why your mortgage payment keeps changing The credit score it takes to get a mortgage How 1031 tax-deferred exchanges work Six to avoid when purchasing a home Mortgage inquiry makes your credit score drop? Transfer property to family and be protected under Prop 13

Don’t make mistakes when getting a mortgage refinance

By: Scott Sheldon
July 12, 2019

Everybody is impacted if you don’t fulfill your end of the bargain in providing what’s needed to the lender for the loan that you are applying for.

This means you must be willing to surrender and give up control. Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to say it. When you’re applying for a mortgage loan the lender is the one deciding whether they’re going to lend you $500,000 for example or whatever your desired loan amount is. That means if you want the money that you’ve requested to borrow you have to play ball by their rules. There’s no ands or buts about it, it’s just what it is.

It would be advisable to get any needed items to the lender first, then ask questions. Refusing to provide documentation lender wants to help you, having half an hour conversation about why the bank needs a certain piece of documentation will slow down your loan process. It is much faster to provide the documentation the lender needs, keeping your file moving and following up with “why” later.

Being resistant to providing documentation to the lender in a timely manner ultimately is doing yourself an injustice because it might mean you having to pay for a rate lock extension or a purchase contract. Do yourself a financial favor and always make sure when the lender requests more documentation, just provide it. “Ok, what else can I provide you” is the magic words that will make your process much easier.

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.