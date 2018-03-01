Don’t let those allergies get to you

By: Dawn Dolan

Spring is just starting to show itself and everywhere in beautiful Sonoma County, people are cringing with the thought of the onslaught of the Spring Allergy Season. A few days of cold weather again and quiet sighs of relief are felt. This is only a short reprieve. The flowering trees, plants and grasses will soon be here.

Does the springtime bring a sneezy runny nose, itchy eyes and throat, low energy, post nasal drip and coughs? Does it make you wonder why you are living here amidst such a profusion of pollens? Are there any other times of the year that provide those airborne or touchable allergens that seem to attack your breathing or your skin?

Truly speaking, the real question becomes, “Is there any way to avoid the discomfort of those pesky allergy symptoms?”

Avoidance by staying indoors as much as possible has its disadvantages, as does gobbling those over-the-counter antihistamines that often leave you drowsy and have those warnings on the labels about not operating heavy machinery while using them. A medical doctor who specializes in allergy testing may have some answers for you. If you are more inclined towards the non-allopathic holistic healthcare approach, there are several possibilities open to you.

DIY sinus rinses and neti pots may help to clear the sinuses and slow down the entry of airborne allergens. Wearing long sleeves, long pants, hats and a scarf while outside can reduce exposure to pollens and our local poison oak, especially if you change these outdoor clothes as soon as you enter your home.

Perhaps the most important thing to pay attention to is boosting the efficiency of your own immune system to deal more effectively with these exposures to what your body considers toxic. Visit a holistic practitioner to boost your body’s defenses. If you are still suffering, consider visiting a holistic practitioner who specializes in NAET (Nambudripad Allergy Elimination Technique). Let those allergy reactions be a thing of the past!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.