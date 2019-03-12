Don’t drive with an open container

Mon. evening, March 4, Cotati Officer Mohamad Hamade noticed a red van, with an expired 2017 license plate tab, cut off another driver on Old Redwood Hwy.

While the van stopped at a gas station the driver, identified as Omar Martinez, 25, from Santa Rosa, Officer Hamade met with the driver and noticed an extremely strong odor of alcohol, but Martinez denied having drank anything that evening. The officer found numerous open containers of beer and an open bottle of bourbon in the vehicle.

Martinez had a suspended license and was on probation for a felony DUI resulting in a 2018 conviction of 23550 of the California Vehicle Code with three DUIs within a 10-year period. An alcohol screening revealed Martinez had a 0.113 percent blood alcohol content.

Martinez was arrested and transported to the Sonoma County Jail for booking and he remains in custody at this time. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Officer Mohamad Hamade at 707-792-4611.