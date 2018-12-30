Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011

By: Irene Hilsendager

On a Friday as thunder, lightning and an extremely heavy rainstorm descended over Rohnert Park, the third graders in Mrs. Baerlin’s classroom at Monte Vista, were snug as a bug and were having a spectacular time dressing dolls. Hair was glued on, material and trinkets were chosen and then it was an assembly line at the sewing machines.

Monte Vista Elementary School’s third graders have been selecting and writing biographies on heroes and heroines. Professor Geri Olson and her SSU student came to Baerlin, Ryan and Lewis’s classes and assisted the younger students in creating costumes to depict their special people. The doll models included Clara Barton, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, family members and other historical figures. The experience drew excited third graders, SSU students, educators, parents and grandparents into an educational communication with the end products being a more in depth understanding of the special person being studied and a model to honor each student’s hero or heroine.