Dog Days of August

Kids & Pets
September 4, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Fostering is fun The Richard Crane School- Cougar Cub Character Assembly Richard Crane’s walk-a-thon Dog fights – often more bark than bite Summer hazards for pets Odd couples and unusual friends Sonoma County Vegfest – learn about a plant-based diet Mark your calendars-Support Bark After Dark Belated Happy Mother’s Day RP Animal Shelter has a rodent nursery All the pieces in place Cautions for your pet on the 4th of July Long distance adoptions Saving Hopps becomes a job Bark After Dark benefit a great success Richard Crane- Cougar Cub Character Assembly for May 20 Hahn Elementary-Life skill recipients for May To be a senior cat during the summer is the pits Black is beautiful! Spring is turtle season? Thomas Page Academy awards for May Summer camp review Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Why nice animals sit We appreciate our volunteers John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for April 30 You love pets? Quality vs. quantity Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Monte Vista-Student builders for April 2 Monte Vista Elementary received recognition of being safe Monte Vista-Award winners for May 7 Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Richard Crane-Cougar Cub Character Assembly for April 1 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for April 10 Inside or out – the debate continues Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 RCHS seniors sign commitment University Elementary-Life Skill Award for Perseverance for the month of April Summer fun for animal lovers Hahn Elementary-Lifeskill recipients for the month of April John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County A visit to Thomas Page Academy Leoni wins speaker contest Bunny fur ban bill The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly April 29 Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Dictionary mania It’s spring and kittens are popping The truth about no-kill, does not mean zero deaths Thomas Page STEAM Club Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Tale of Cooper Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019 John Reed-Positive behavior winners for March 26 Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Hahn Elementary-Lifeskills for the month of March Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Rancho Cotate High School-Students of the month for Feb. and March Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb.  2019 World’s ugliest dog® contest University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Dog Days of August

By: Mickey Zeldes
August 30, 2019

We certainly are in the dog days of August – hottest month of the year (at least so far!).  And of course, as Murphy would have predicted, the swamp cooler at the shelter broke down.  Nothing like scrambling to set up fans and moving animals to cooler sections of the building in an attempt to keep everyone comfortable!

It seems strange to be giving hot weather advice so late in the year, but I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of the triple digits.  When schools re-open we all start thinking about it being Fall, but the thermometer says otherwise so we have to keep our guard up and continue to do proactive things to be sure our animals are safe.  It’s so sad to hear about dogs (and children!) dying in hot cars – common sense would tell you not to leave a living being in a metal box on a hot day – but we also know that common sense is actually pretty rare!  You used to be able to leave your air conditioning on and lock the doors of your car (if you had two keys) if you were dashing into a store but with the new keyless ignitions you aren’t able to do that anymore – who knew!?  So leave your pets comfortably at home when you are running errands.  Even if it’s just one stop.  For a minute. Leave. Them. Home.

You know the expression “hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk?”  People often don’t realize how hot the pavement becomes when the temperatures are high.  Blacktop (most parking lots) are even worse since the dark color absorbs even more heat.  If you wouldn’t, or can’t, walk barefoot comfortably on the surface don’t ask your dog to!  They can burn their pads and that causes incredible pain.  Putting booties on may seem like a good idea but the only part of a dog’s body that sweats is the paw pads.  Covering them up reduces that function.  Not a good idea. 

To shave or not to shave – that’s always a question for parents of long-haired breeds.  Dogs developed different fur lengths to deal with various weather conditions.  Then we started moving dogs around and now you have arctic breeds (Huskies and Malamutes) living in desert regions.  So you think you’ll be helping your pup out by shaving him.  But the fur also serves to protect the skin from the sun.  Stripping off this protection can leave your dog susceptible to sunburn.  Please do some research on your breed and talk to a couple of groomers and your veterinarian before you just shave off his coat.  Sometimes just a good stripping of the undercoat is enough to keep the dog comfortable and protected.

Good hydration is so important when it’s hot outside – both for you and your pets.  The other way a dog cools his body is through panting and they lose a lot of water in the process.  Be sure plenty of cool water is always available.  Needless to say, I hope, but keep heavy exercise to the early morning before it gets too hot.  I cringe every time I see someone riding their bike or jogging with their dog in the early afternoon on a hot day.  Heatstroke can be deadly, and if not fatal, can cause brain damage.  Why risk it?

Do you take your dog to a river for some cooling water fun?  Be aware of blue algae which can be fatal to pets.  Don’t let your dogs drink from standing water and check if there have been any warnings for the waterway you are visiting before you let them swim. Such a sad way to lose a pet!  Of course, in the ocean a bigger threat is a rip tide.  Keep your dogs close to the shore, even if they are strong swimmers.

So many things to be cautious of it can be exhausting just trying to keep our pets safe. What tricks and tips do you have to help your pets manage during the heat?  Please share them with us via our Facebook page.

 

Upcoming Events

 “Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

 

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.