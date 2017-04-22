Does the weather play a role in affecting our health?

By: Dawn Dolan

What a roller coaster ride we have been on with the weather systems lately. Hot, cold, wet, dry, windy, calm, high pressures and low all alternating at times that seem unusual to most of us. Our bodies do best with consistency and gradual changes that we can adapt to easily. This has definitely not been the case lately.

I have heard complaints about aching joints with the rain and pressure changes, and complaints about the seasonal allergy symptoms of sneezing, itchy eyes and runny nose with all of the pollen in the air after a short warm spell encourages everything to bloom and the wind quickly spreads it everywhere. It also seems that we have had an unusually long cold and flu season as well. Hopefully, we are at the tail end of the worst of the cold and wet weather and are moving into a warmer drier time – just not quite yet. So let’s take a few steps to keep us feeling our best until the beautiful summer season arrives.

Even though the rain is not as cold and heavy as earlier in the season, it is still a good idea to be prepared for it. Try to stay dry or at least dry off completely as soon as you can and not let your body core get chilled. Use a simple saline nasal rinse as soon as possible after exposure to an abundance of flying pollens. Wear clothing that is appropriate for the weather to keep your joints covered if you are susceptible to pressure changes. This may not make a big difference, but every little improvement may be appreciated when suffering.

The biggest thing that you can focus on is to boost the efficiency of your immune system while avoiding the things that work against it. A natural vitamin C product, zinc and Echinacea are well known and easy to get natural immune boosts. Refined sugars and refined grains are favorite foods of bacteria and viruses that may wish to find a new home inside you. Please don’t feed them.

Take care, feel well, be well and enjoy every season!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.