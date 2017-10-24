Dodgers clinch World Series spot

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

With the help of Rancho Cotate High alumnus

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one step closer to the World Series title after beating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 Thursday at Wrigley Field, with the help of relief pitcher Brandon Morrow, a 2003 Rancho Cotate High School graduate.

Morrow, who pitched the 8th inning of the game, originally signed a minor league contract assigned to the Oaklahoma Dodgers in January of 2017 and was invited to major league spring training but wasn't called to play for the major league team until May of 2017.

Throughout his high school career, Morrow earned first-team All North-Coast Section and second team all state honors and delivered 84 strikeouts in 63 innings during his senior year. In college he played for the Univesrity of California, Golden Bears and had five starts during his first year pitching.

In the 2003 MLB draft, Morrow was picked by the Anaheim Angels, however, he did not sign with the Angels and went to UC Berkeley to study American Studies were he pitched for the bears.

Morrow's father, John Morrow, currently coaches varsity baseball at Rancho Cotate.

According to MLB statistics, Morrow has earned a run average of 4.05 throughout his pitching career and has had 846 strikeouts.