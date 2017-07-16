Do you know someone with Alzheimer’s?

Do you have a personal relationship to Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, and a passion for improving Alzheimer's research, care and support? If so, please join the Alzheimer's Association at the new Santa Rosa office for a light supper and presentation on the Alzheimer's Association's national advocacy movement, which engages state and nationally elected leaders in supporting Alzheimer's research and improving care and support for those affected. Tuesday, July 25, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Alzheimer’s Association, 1450 Neotomas Ave., Suite 140, Santa Rosa, Ca. Participants will learn how the Association works with Members of Congress, state legislators and local officials to improve Alzheimer's research, care and support.