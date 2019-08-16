Do me a favor scam

We all want to please our bosses, especially when they need help. This fact is not a loss of some scammers who have started sending fake boss messages asking employees for a favor. Several reports have emerged this summer of employees getting texts or emails from their “boss” asking them to purchase gift cards and send the account numbers. The supposed boss might be travelling or claim they are too busy to take care of the task. But once the gift cards are purchased and the information sent, the money is gone.

Because scammers are so good at spoofing email addresses and phone numbers, you don’t always know when your boss really is your boss. However, whenever you are asked to purchase a gift card and give out the card information by phone or email, it is most likely a scam.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.