The Sonoma County Dept. of Health Services has reported that either an actual, alleged or threatened discharge of a hazardous waste pursuant to Health and Safety Code Section 25180.7• at 5536 Kenneth Pl., Rohnert Park. The responsible party is PG&E. A pad-mounted transformer malfunction resulted in the release of two gallons of non-PCB mineral oil onto the surrounding soil. The spill was contained, cleaned up and disposed of in accordance with regulatory requirements.