Diana Krall, Gloria Estefan highlight summer concert season at Weill Hall

Diana Krall, Gloria Estefan, Jake Owen, Common, Kenny G and many more highlight the summer 2017 season at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center. The fifth summer season at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center includes 15 performances spanning the genres of country, pop, Latin, folk, rock, jazz and bluegrass.

The season also includes the return of the Bluegrass Festival and GMC Craft Beer Fest, the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and Blues Night at the Green, as well as a free concert for the community on July 30 featuring Mariachi Sol del Mexico de Jose Hernandez and the Santa Rosa Symphony.

In addition to the 1,400 indoor seats, during the months of July, August and September, the rear wall of Weill Hall is fully opened to reveal the beautifully landscaped and terraced Weill Lawn. A large video screen projects the live on-stage performance for outdoor ticket holders.

The summer season also features the return of the Free Movies on the Green. July 22 will screen “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana,” and Aug. 26 will be a “Beauty and the Beast” double feature with the animated (1991) and live action (2017) versions. Outdoor lawn seating is free with no tickets required.

The full lineup includes Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, George Benson, Chick Corea Electrik Band, Common, Del + Dawg Bluegrass Band, Elvin Bishop, Juan Escovedo, Pete Escovedo, Sheila E., Festival Napa Valley Music Academy Orchestra, China Forbes, Gloria Estefan, Kenny G, Sierra Hull, Dr. John, The John Santos Sextet, Diana Krall, Los Tigres del Norte, Kathy Mattea, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jóse Hernàndez, The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin of the People’s Republic Of China, Peter Michael, Mark O'Connor, The Nite Trippers, Jake Owen, Pink Martini, Santa Rosa Symphony, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, and Destani Wolf.

Seating is available both inside the concert hall and outdoors, the latter offering table and lawn seating taking full advantage of unparalleled views of the Sonoma mountains. Lawn patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back folding chairs and to pack a picnic or enjoy on-site concessions during the concert (outside liquids are not permitted on-site, but free water bottle filling stations are available).

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 18 at 10 a.m. Call (866) 955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu for more information.

A PDF of the press release is available at gmc.sonoma.edu/press.