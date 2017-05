Technology High students (Left to right) Tyler Bliss, Kohtaro Mori, Jennifer Wiley, Fernanda Amezcua and Porter Brookston launch a small projectile from the Trebuchet at a mock castle tower. The students were split into teams and tasked with building a device that would accurately launch a small ball and hit the target at a distance they determined by rolling dice. This team hit the target two out of three times while being photographed.

Robert Grant