Delgado, Sonoma State University recipient

Eloy Delgado is studying communications and will graduate in December of 2017. He is considering pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration and would like to work in the non-profit sector when he completes his education.

The Sonoma County Mayor’s Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities are able to raise funds for three scholarships at area colleges. Three years ago, a scholarship at Sonoma State University was started and for many years’ monies were raised to fund scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College and Empire College. A scholarship is more than a check. It’s a cheering committee recognizing hard work and saying we are behind you. It’s a little word of encouragement that motivates students to continue to go above and beyond.