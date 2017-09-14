Dehydration and its effects

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Dehydration has a huge effect on the human body. Even more so if that body is older, run down or in the later stages of disease and aging.

Dehydration becomes dangerous anytime the body eliminates more water than it is taking in. Good hydration means the body can regulate its temperature and blood pressure far more easily. Temperature regulation takes form through sweating and blood pressures rise and fall. Dehydration leads to a big variety of preventable issues including:

Confusion

Weakness

Urinary tract infections

Pneumonia

Constipation

Bedsores – and even death

Humans do not survive for more than four days without water. Because forgetfulness is an issue for elders, even when they maintain a sharp and engaged persona – forgetting to drink enough fluids can cause a dramatic and difficult-to-diagnose decline in health.

Common causes for elder dehydration

•Medications cause a wide variety of effects swinging from diuretic to sweating to having no thirst at all.

•Aging can cause a lack of thirst as well. The older we get, the less thirsty we are. Elders struggle to stand often and this can lead them to not get a glass of water when it is needed. Also, often a caregiver is not always aware of the elders need for fluids or frequency of the elder’s thirst, which can also lead to dehydration.

•Decrease in kidney function. This leads to an inability to retain fluids. This begins around age 50 and becomes pronounced by age 70.

•Illness. Especially when sweating, vomiting and diarrhea are present.

The Rule of Thumb: Hydration needs vary from person to person

Dr. Larry Kenney works as a professor of kinesiology and physiology at the University of Penn State. He states that the need for eight glasses of water a day is a myth and that even eating fruits and vegetables donates water to the body.

Any liquid donates water to the body. Even coffee and beer are hydrating if you do not over-do it. Once you over indulge, then they can be de-hydrating. According to Dr. Kenney, a diet that includes a lot of watermelon, especially and other fruits, vegetables and soups, will support excellent hydration. Athletes and those who sweat easily need to hydrate more. Larger people also require more liquids.

How to track hydration

The best way to track hydration is by weighing the body every day. When two or more pounds drop off in one day – this is a loss of water. If weight loss is accompanied by thirst and/or headache – dehydration is the likely cause. Mild dehydration equals a two percent loss of body weight. Severe dehydration is reflected by a four percent or greater loss.

Cardiac and renal issues are especially negatively affected by dehydration. Imagine the heart as a pump – then imagine it trying to pump blood through your body without adequate water. Not a pretty thought.

Dr. Kenney says: “We have measured in the lab cognitive impairment.” “With severe dehydration, it puts a greater strain on the heart. Think of a pump trying to pump with less fluid. That would be one of the primary problems.” He also reports that devices that claim to measure hydration and body mass index have very poor accuracy rates. “They are not even allowed to be used for research.” He says.

According to Doctor Kenney; “active 65-year-olds who exercise regularly probably don’t need to weigh in every day, but 75-year-olds, say, in a nursing home who have had issues with dehydration, or have any cardiac issues, should be weighed every day.”

Dehydration symptoms seen in younger people won’t always show up in the elderly. This is because when a young person is extremely dehydrated, his skin may be wrinkled or sagging. But, that certainly wouldn’t be noticed in most cases of elderly dehydration. Unfortunately, this is one main reason dehydration is a major cause for elder hospitalization.

How to recognize elder dehydration:

Symptoms of dehydration in seniors include:

Confusion

Difficulty walking

Dizziness or headaches

Dry mouth

Sunken eyes

Inability to sweat or produce tears

Rapid heart rate

Low blood pressure

Low urine output

Constipation

Anytime anyone suspects dehydration in an elder loved one - first check for a decrease in skin turgor. Try pulling up the skin on the back of the hand for a few seconds. If the skin does not return to normal almost immediately, the person is dehydrated.

Simple prevention

Help make sure your loved one isn’t suffering from dehydration. Do this by ensuring they consume adequate amounts of fluids every day. Be sure they eat water-content foods like fruit, vegetables and soups. Make certain that their urine color is light - and the output volume is adequate (dark urine or infrequency of urination is a classic sign of dehydration).

Always advise your senior to drink even if they’re not thirsty. Keep a water bottle next to the bed, or their favorite chair, especially if they have mobility issues.

If your loved one is in a care facility, be sure the staff has a hydration program in place. It needs to include assisting residents with drinking, offering a variety of beverages and providing drinks at and in between mealtimes. Be certain they are monitoring residents’ weight as well as assessing them for physical health conditions and mental state changes.

If dehydration is an issue and your loved one takes laxatives or diuretics, speak to his or her doctor about changing medication. As with most health issues, prevention is key. Make sure your loved one stays hydrated now. Obviously, this is much easier than treating them for dehydration later.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’s love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.