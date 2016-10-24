Decoding the problems of seniors and hoarding

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Spotlight on Seniors

There are professional advisors who help older adults declutter to avoid household hazards. Home Instead Senior care offers resources to help guide you to do some of this on your own and we build partnerships with those professionals when you need to bring one in. Call my office if you want any of these resources mailed to you.

You enter your dad’s home and can’t believe the stacks of stuff that have accumulated on every flat surface: piles of newspapers and mail everywhere, the medicine cabinet overflowing with 10 years’ worth of hair spray (despite his being bald), heaps of dirty laundry on the bed so there is no place for him to sleep. You wonder how it got this bad.

A lifetime accumulation of possessions combined with a daily influx of junk mail, bills and newspapers can quickly overwhelm seniors who may already be struggling physically, mentally or emotionally.

Experts say seniors are prone to cluttering for a variety of reasons, including fear of loss, anxiety, depression, not knowing how to get rid of possessions or even memories associated with specific items that hold no intrinsic value.

“It’s sort of the elephant in the room,” added Dr. Catherine Roster, a University of New Mexico clutter researcher. “People don’t want to acknowledge there is a problem, which creates an underlying anxiety, stress, guilt or embarrassment that can have a negative effect on their mental health and productivity.

There are a lot of issues including economics. When there is general disorganization, people lose important documents and can't find bills and then miss payments. So some serious issues start affecting them. All the research shows that people are slow to recognize the problem.”

And for seniors, the risks of living in clutter are many, from slipping on loose papers to the threat of fire to the health effects of mold and mildew. Clutter can also interfere with family relationships and leave adult children wondering if the only inheritance awaiting them is a big mess.

In order to identify potential trouble, Home Instead Senior Care alerts family caregivers to watch for the signs in a senior’s home that indicate clutter creep could become a problem including:

• Piles of mail and unpaid bills.

• Difficulty walking safely through a home.

• Frustration trying to organize.

• Difficulty managing activities of daily living.

• Expired food in the refrigerator.

• Jammed closets and drawers.

• Compulsive shopping.

• Difficulty deciding whether to discard items.

• A health episode such as a stroke or dementia.

• Loneliness.

Family caregivers can become just as overwhelmed as seniors.

Spring is a great time for family caregivers to help seniors declutter for their own health and well-being. We suggest a three-step plan where the family caregiver brings three bins – one for the stuff the senior wants to keep, one for donations and the other for trash. Sometimes seniors just need a little help. One Home Instead CAREGiver helped her client go through a house full of newspapers and clipped the important articles that he wanted to save, enabling him to throw away the bulk of the clutter. That was a relief to both the aging adult we serve and his children. Spotting clutter zones:

Kitchen

• Cabinets with unused pots and pans: The problem is a senior can fall trying to get to them.

• Freezer and refrigerator with expired and old food: A senior can suffer food poisoning or malnutrition.

• Bills on the counter and kitchen table: The problem is there could be unpaid bills.

Bathroom

• Expired medications in the medicine cabinets and old make-up: The problem here can be missed medications and accidental overdosing as well as skin infections and irritations from expired make-up.

• Cluttered shelves: The problem can be the inability to locate necessities.

• Using the bathtub to store papers: Hygiene problems can arise.

Bedroom

• Papers and magazines on and under beds: This can create a fire hazard.

• Too much clothing and shoes in the closet: This can bring about confusion and disorganization.

Stairways

• Magazines and shoes on the steps: The big issue here is a tripping hazard.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.