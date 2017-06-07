Health
June 7, 2017
Death rate increases for Alzheimer patients

June 2, 2017

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a harsh report about Alzheimer’s disease. The number of Americans afflicted is surely to rise faster in the coming years. About 5.5 million people who are 65 years or older have the disease. Alzheimer’s is a miserable and fateful form of dementia that ultimately takes away the memory and can destroy mental and physical capacities

By 2050 Alzheimer’s is expected to more than double, up to 13.8 million people. A new data report put out by the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly show that the increase in death rates from Alzheimer’s for African-American was 99 percent while Hispanics was 107 percent and Asian/Pacific Islanders was 151 percent; the rate increase for whites was 54 percent.

The CDC says that more public awareness is needed to show how fast this disease is growing and destroying families. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease and other forms of dementia will cost the country $259 billion in health care costs this year alone.