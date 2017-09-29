Dead Woman Walking

By: Berniece Owen

Book Review

What makes a good thriller? For me it is a believable and sympathetic lead character, believable surroundings and a believable story. The narration should be straight-forward and no-nonsense prose that pulls you into the action with ease and holds you there tightly until the last page. Three authors who are experts at delivering those qualities are John Sandford, Lee Child and Daniel Silva and I have read them with pleasure for many years.

Now I am adding a fourth name: Sharon Bolton. She also writes as S.J. Bolton. Her first book, “Sacrifice,” appeared in 2008, and she has published others every year since. She is an English writer who sets her stories in England. She has written several novels about “Lacey Flint,” a detective with London’s Metropolitan police force.

Bolton’s latest novel is a gripping story that involves incest, human trafficking, organ transplants and hot air balloons. It covers over 20 years in the life of the lead character (not Lacey Flint.) Bolton weaves the story through the eyes of both the heroine and the bad guy and she is able to maintain the final mystery of how they are linked until the very end. This, in spite of the fact that early in the story the bad guy shoots down the hot air balloon in which 13 people, including the heroine, are enjoying a look at the North England countryside from a bird’s eye view. With bad guy, Patrick, in determined pursuit, Jessica, the sole survivor of the balloon crash and the sole living witness to Patrick’s on-the-ground murder, runs. Bolton gives readers snippets of the back-story as she tells the present day horror of death by falling from the sky when the balloon loses its lift. She also weaves in present-day stories as the police try to piece together what has happened.

Bolton’s narratives always include mysterious events and her characters have hidden depths. The title of this book hints that this is no exception. In time-honored style all the players appear to have chilling secrets that will only be revealed on the last pages. Even the chief investigator is suspect. The setting is Northumberland National Park, near the Scottish border and the wild landscape adds to the sense of peril throughout the book. Bolton meets all of my qualifiers for a good thriller: character, place, action, writing style and mystery. In other words, this is a very good read. I predict it will lead you to more of this author’s work. N.Y.: Minotaur Books, 2017. 363 pg. Bernice Owen is a retired librarian and resides in Rohnert Park.