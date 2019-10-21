Dance for good!

In any given month (especially in warmer weather), there are probably half a dozen benefits with live music where you can dance and support a cause at the same time. We list as many as we can find in the calendar (https://socodancebeat.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d40a988f734d923353f8fad3b&id=691b5d84f8&e=be7fd2c262) and tag them as a benefit, listing the cause.

Why not pick one benefit per month or even a few a year? Here are a couple happening this month as examples.

Wonder Bread 5 and Chop’s-tastic Fall Fun event at The Friedman Center,

4676 Mayette Ave, Santa Rosa. Sun., Oct. 20.

This teen club transforms lives by providing a safe haven for peer interaction, training in marketable skills and career readiness. Imagine a teen who’s in a joint custody arrangement. You ask him where he lives, and he or she might say, “It depends on what day (or week) it is.” But Chops is always there. A constant. Imagine another teen, having trouble fitting in at school, getting bullied and falling through the cracks. At Chops, he or she can find friends, encouragement, new skills and ways to help others while enjoying art, tech or sports activities. For $60, you can support this cause while grooving to Wonder Bread 5 Sun., Oct. 20. Tickets and details here. (https://socodancebeat.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d40a988f734d923353f8fad3b&id=235076e769&e=be7fd2c262)

Stax City, Benefit Concert for Flat Broke Farm “Where the humans are broke, not the animals.” at Redwood Café, Wed., Oct. 30.

Flat Broke Farm (https://socodancebeat.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d40a988f734d923353f8fad3b&id=3f7d0c1c09&e=be7fd2c262) “rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes unwanted, abandoned, abused, neglected or displaced farm animals in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.”

