Daily Acts, Cotati to team up to improve two parks

Daily Acts and the City of Cotati will take part in the Permaculture Planting Party – Part II, which will spruce up two parks in one day by infill planting at Pocket Park and installing drip irrigation at the Pocket Park Annex.

The public is welcome to participate.

These two parks represent a wildlife corridor in Cotati, drawing not only local fauna but neighbors and students alike to this community space. Those who volunteer will help prepare these landscapes for the winter, so they can continue to provide beauty and food while serving as an educational resource of permaculture in practice for the community.

The history of the Pocket Park Food Forest and the Permaculture design principals employed here from the original landscape designer, Patrick Ricard of Equinox Landscape, will be voiced.

Volunteers will get their hands dirty installing native plants in both parks to enhance the habitat diversity and help anchor the newly installed pathways, benches and community gathering space. In addition, a brief historical tutorial on drip irrigation will be shown while installing a whole system at Pocket Park Annex.

This will be hands-on work day, and staff from Daily Acts and Cotati will show gratitude for all of the hard work with a free potluck lunch!

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Register online to get a sense of how much food to provide. To sign up, go to https:// dailyacts.nonprofiteasy.net /PublicPages/Event/Details.aspx?eid=29518.