News
September 14, 2017
DUI driver drives off road and gets car stuck on SMART RR tracks

September 15, 2017

Courtesy of Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety: On Sept. 9 at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 23-year-old Santa Rosa resident named Tyra Ingalls drove her vehicle off the road and onto the SMART train railroad tracks north of Rohnert Park Expressway. Ingalls said she was driving west on Rohnert Park Expressway when another unknown vehicle began swerving which caused her to leave the roadway. Ingalls vehicle came to rest 70 feet down the tracks and stuck parallel on one of the rails. SMART officials were on the scene at the time of the incident and immediately stopped all train service. No passengers were at risk during the incident. Trains were held at the Cotati station and just north of Golf Course Drive while a towing company removed the vehicle from the tracks. An investigation determined that Ingalls was driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances. Her blood alcohol concentration following the incident was .263 percent, which is over three times the legal limit. Ingalls was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County jail on charges of 23152(a) VC and 23152(b) VC. Her bail was set at $10,000.