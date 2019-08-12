DUI driver arrested after collision on RP Exp

Fri. evening, Aug. 2, RPPS received calls regarding a traffic collision in the 600 block of the RP Expressway in which a car had collided with a tree in the center divider with the driver being unconscious. Also reported was that an involved woman was attempting to flee the scene when she drove in the Food Max parking lot after the collision and continued driving further before parking her vehicle.

When the RP police and fire personnel arrived, they found a Honda Civic in the westbound lanes with major damages to the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver unconscious. the 22-year-old driver was removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition with serious injuries.

Other officers located the woman who reportedly left the scene of the accident and was identified as 26- year-old Casandra Harden of Rohnert Park. A witness to the collision did follow Harden into the parking lot to assure that she would not leave the area before officers arrived. Harden showed signs of severe alcohol intoxication and when officers began a DUI investigation, she was found to have a preliminary blood alcohol content of 23 percent.

Based on the investigation, it appears the Honda was traveling eastbound on RP Expressway passing the entrance to the Food Maxx parking lot when Harden made a left-hand turn from the westbound Expressway to turn into the parking lot. Harden’s vehicle collided into the driver’s side of the Honda causing it to spin and collide with a tree in the center divider and spun into the westbound lanes. Harden was arrested for felony driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury as well as a felony hit and run causing serious bodily injury and was booked in the Sonoma County Jail where she is being held on $100,000 bail.