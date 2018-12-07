DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

Community
December 7, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Be a resource for fire survivors Fun-filled Cotati stroll A lighter, brighter Cotati Saving on energy and giving youth jobs Home Instead partners with local businesses Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Volunteer's Corner Be a resource for fire survivors Volunteers needed to ring a bell Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Volunteer’s corner Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 SC Public Library Foundation needs directors JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert Devil Pups set a new goal Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

December 7, 2018

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Dec. 8, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The deterrent effect of   DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving alcohol drop by an average of 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways endangering others using our city streets.” said Sgt. Jerrod Marshall. Officers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Officers will also check drivers for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail, license suspension, and insurance increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000. In 2010, over 10,000 people were killed nationally in motor vehicle traffic crashes that involved at least one driver or motorcycle rider with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or higher. In California, this deadly crime led to 791 deaths because someone failed to designate a sober driver. This loss of life continues even in Sonoma County with a recent death from DUI in the city of Rohnert Park. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies, while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent. Based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public. Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Rohnert Park DPS by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to continue to work together to bring an end to these tragedies. Remember, Buzzed driving is drunk driving and drunk driving is not just Booze. If you see a Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1. 