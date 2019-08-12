DNC to meet in San Francisco

2020 presidential candidates have been invited to address the full DNC

This month, members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from across the country will gather for the DNC’s Summer Meeting in San Francisco, Ca.

The DNC meeting will begin Thurs., Aug. 22 and conclude on Sat., Aug. 24. The DNC has invited all 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates to speak on Friday, August 23 in front of the full DNC. In addition, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Thurs., Aug. 22 to go over state party delegate selection plans, and DNC members will participate in one general session meeting to discuss party business Sat., Aug. 24. Over the course of the three days, DNC members will participate in caucus, council, and committee meetings.

The DNC caucus meetings and general session will be open the public.

Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell St., San Francisco, Ca.