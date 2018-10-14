DMV warns Californians

Local
October 14, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Airman Garcia graduated from Lackland Air Base Garage door safety becomes law RP man arrested with a knife Senator Dodd announces Child Passenger Safety week Gov. Brown signs bill to expand insurance relief for homeowners County targets un-permitted cannabis operations R. Haley heading to new job in San Diego County New law allows voters to track ballots Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116 Weaver says hello to the ‘friendly city’ Coffee with a Cop Check point coming Sept. 15 Pamatmat honorary mayor of Cotati Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant Traffic collision in ‘A’ section leads to a DUI arrest Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers Fire caused by big rig crash Outlook for RP economy looks good Smart safety tips for public transit riders Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law Beautifying with boulders in RP Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company Cotati gives go-ahead for complex sewer extension City of RP hires expert to help with investigation of police practices Shooting for the stars: Rancho alumna joins Boeing Space Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify 30th annual summer hog run Local 4th of July festivities Public auction in Cotati Rancho Adobe launches tax initiative for November ballot Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center Cal Fire issues open burn suspension: Hot weather brings ban Cotati's National Night Out Celebrating National Night Out in our local cities Domestic violence case leads to vehicle pursuit Locals celebrate National Night Out World’s ugliest dog retires to Penngrove Come “Stuff the truck” for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Mountain lion sightings increase in Sonoma County A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award Unclear whether Chili’s data hack affected Rohnert Park location Stop in the name of the paw RP Dept. of Public Safety holds community meetings RP looking for applicants 4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund Weeds, just the tip of the iceberg Scheduling makes waves at Magnolia Pool Local election results: Supervisors hold their seats and Regional Measure 3 passes Cotati continues discussion with VP on carbon fee program Opinion editorial Fire recovery events at SSU One famous flag SSU counselor being remembered as energetic and hard-working

DMV warns Californians

October 12, 2018

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning the public about websites that are charging customers to complete the electronic driver license and ID card application, for DMV appointments and for other online transactions. The department received reports of websites charging customers a fee to complete the new online driver license application. The DMV’s Investigations Division is investigating these websites for any violation of consumer protection laws.

The DMV wants to remind Californians that there are no additional fees to complete the electronic application or any online services. Also, there is only one official website for conducting business with the DMV, www.dmv.ca.gov. To avoid paying unnecessary fees, only conduct online transactions on this official website.

While many unofficial websites include a disclaimer that they are not an official government website, these private sites may contain inaccurate information about DMV services and fees and may include unnecessary charges and fees that are not required by the DMV. Many of these websites have user agreements that allow them to use customers’ personal information, which includes selling that information to other businesses.  

Customers seeking to conduct online transactions are advised to type www.dmv.ca.gov directly into the address line in the web browser to ensure they are visiting the official website. Internet search engines may not always list the official DMV website as the top result and can easily lead customers to a private website.

If a customer believes they have encountered a fraudulent website, email DMV’s Investigations Division at ReportFraud@dmv.ca.gov.

Please note: The DMV has thousands of Registration Service Business Partners authorized to conduct vehicle registration transactions and charge a fee.  You can find more information on our business partners here: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/bp_locator/bplocator_top

 