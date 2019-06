California’s Department of Motor Vehicles will close all offices July 24 until 1 p.m. to train workers on the federal Real ID program.

All Americans must have the updated Real ID identification cards by Oct. 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.

The DMV has asked about 3.5 million Californians who applied for Real ID cards to submit a second proof of address because the initial system didn’t meet federal guidelines.