DK Landscaping makes kids’ Christmas wishes come true, 2008

By: Irene Hilsendager

DK Landscaping, a Sonoma County landscaping company based in Rohnert Park, is making Christmas wishes come true for two struggling Sonoma County families.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., David Mun Lee, president of DK Landscaping, will be at the Graton Day Labor Center delivering a bike and toys to a struggling family. Later in the day at 4 p.m., he’ll deliver more toys and clothing to a needy family living in Penngrove.

The families Lee is assisting this Christmas are grappling as best they can with this economy. Although Julian and Amelia Rios are able to piece together a living from vineyard and cleaning work, they don’t always earn enough for life’s bare necessities. This year, buying Christmas presents for their kids is out of the question. Yet five-year-old Marlene would love to have a bike. Two-year-old Julian would like some new toys.

Isidoro and Paula Garcia are in a similar predicament. With Isidoro disabled due to a workplace accident, the family struggles to make ends meet. Living in a trailer in a friend’s back yard, they don’t have the resources to purchase new toys for the three children or buy clothing for themselves.

Lee remembers his own impoverished childhood in Hong Kong. His family of seven lived in a single room with no electricity. Buckets took the place of plumbing. When his mom managed to bring home an apple, all five siblings shared it. Toys were a distant dream. So he relates to struggling immigrants like the Rios and Garcia families and, thankful for his own opportunities and success, decided to grant their Christmas wishes.

Next Wednesday, Lee will deliver a bike to Marlene and new toys to little Julian. Later that day, he will deliver toys for the Garcia children, Joel, Yamilet and Anai and clothing for Isidoro and Paula to their Penngrove home

“Merry Christmas” is now more than an empty phrase to two local families. To their surprise, it will be a reality this year.

