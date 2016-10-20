DA’s office garners DUI prosecution grant

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced that those arrested for DUI in Sonoma County, especially repeat offenders and those involved in fatal or injury crashes, can expect to face highly trained, specialized prosecutors, thanks to a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The $249,291 grant to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will fund a Vertical Prosecution team that will work cases from arrest through sentencing.

Funding from this DUI Prosecution Grant will aid the District Attorney’s Office in handling cases throughout each step of the criminal process, prosecuting both alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases. In fatal and major injury DUI vehicle collisions, members of the team may respond to the crash scene to be part of the investigation.

Prosecution team members will work with the State’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Program to expand knowledge and resources in the office by obtaining and delivering specialized training, including training in the emerging problem of drug-impaired driving. The purpose of the program is to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol and drug-impaired traffic fatalities and injuries. In 2013 there were 13 deaths and 264 serious injuries as a result of DUI crashes in Sonoma County.