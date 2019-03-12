DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted

News Briefs
March 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Industrial work death in RP Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Art show features local artists Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Work from home scams News Briefs Volunteers A transfer of firearms in California Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs E. Jones best company News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 On line dating scams News Briefs August 31 SweetPea needs volunteers News Briefs USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship News Briefs Kidnapping scam alert News Briefs August 24 Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Volunteer's Corner Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving News Briefs September 7 Wildlife Rescue relies on interns News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Stone to retire Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted

March 8, 2019

District Attorney Jill Ravitch today issued a warning to anyone targeting those affected by the recent flooding in Sonoma County, “California law protects people impacted by a state of emergency.  Looting is theft, which is always against the law.  However, during a time of emergency additional legal protections exist against price gouging on gas, food, housing, and other essential supplies.  I encourage anyone who has been the victim of price gouging, or who has information regarding potential price gouging, to immediately file a complaint by contacting local law enforcement or my office.  Be advised that any looting or price gouging related to this week’s flooding will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”   

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors issued a local emergency Tues. in the midst of powerful winter storms which have caused significant flooding and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents from the Russian River area.

California law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials and gasoline. The law also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations and rental housing. Limited exceptions to this prohibition exist if, for example, the price of labor, goods, or materials has increased for the seller.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in one year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Violators are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, injunctive relief and mandatory restitution. 

Please report any price gouging to local law enforcement, or to the District Attorney’s Office via website at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/District-Attorney/ or by calling (707) 565-2311.