Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography

On June 2, 2017, Rohnert Park DPS officers served a search warrant on an address in Cotati and subsequently arrested 27- year -old Jose Lara Salgado for possession of child pornography.

This case started in September 2016 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a cyber tip to a detective from Rohnert Park DPS regarding child pornography. The tip included many IP addresses which were associated with Jose Salgado. During the investigation, detectives learned that Salgado had moved from the addresses that were linked to the various IP addresses. Detectives continued to look for Salgado however he reportedly moved around quite a bit which made locating him difficult.

While Detectives continued to look for Salgado, they received another cyber-tip from NCMEC in May 2017 listing IP addresses which were involved in transmitting child pornography. Those IP addresses were linked to Jose Salgado as well and showed to be in the Rohnert Park - Cotati area. Detectives located Jose Salgado’s name in a query of the records system which showed he had recently been in an automobile accident in Cotati. Detectives viewed the body camera video from the collision and were able to identify Jose Salgado as well as his address where he was staying.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Salgado as well as a search warrant for the Cotati home he was staying in. After serving the warrants and taking Salgado into custody, his phone as well as computers were seized and booked into evidence for forensic processing.

Salgado admitted to possessing the child pornography with the intent to distribute; however, denied manufacturing any of the images he had in his possession. A search of his phone revealed approximately 50 videos or 1000 images of child pornography.

Jose Salgado was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the following charges: 311.2 (c) PC Possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute, 311.11 (c)(1) PC Aggravated possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, 311.11 (a) PC Possession of child pornography. Jose Salgados bail was set at $750,000.

