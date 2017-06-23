Community
June 23, 2017
Curious Camera

  • Sophie Brotzel Profession: Student at Sonoma State University, studying Geography "I was rooting for the Warriors because I am a Bay Area native and in the last game it seemed like there were a lot of biases towards them. We were watching it while working, we had it on a screen and it was pretty awesome."

  • Luke Henderson Profession: Kinesiology "I'm not really a basketball fan, but my girlfriend was watching it and I am happy to hear they were not going to the White House because I don't really like Donald Trump."

  • Cindy Tanaka Profession: Biology major at Sonoma State University "It was not exciting for me, I don't live here and it is kind of different for people from Southern California, it is not the same, but it was cool."

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
“How do you feel about the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA final?”