Cross country standouts

Lawrence Jones Middle School cross country runners performed well in the final meet of the regular season on Sept. 13, a meet hosted by the school. Jared Goes, left, took first place for the boys; Ryann Nelson, second from left, took first place for the girls; Aiden Streeter, second from right, took second place for the boys; and Lizzie Beeswing, far right, was second place for the girls. This group ran in the championship meet held at Spring Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Details were unavailable when The Community Voice went to print. Robert Grant