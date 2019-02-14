Feature of the Week
February 14, 2019
Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary

February 15, 2019

On Saturday, February 23, an open house will be held at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in celebration of the church’s 50th anniversary.  Everyone is cordially invited to attend this special event, which will begin with a brief worship service at 1p.m., followed by an open house until 4 p.m.  The church is located at 5475 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park.

Besides serving the spiritual lives of thousands of people over the past 50 years, Cross and Crown Lutheran Church (CCLC) has long been an important community gathering place for the people of Rohnert Park and Cotati. 

The church’s large facility is a sign-up center for city soccer teams, a polling place for voters, and serves as a host to PeopleLink (a program for Japanese Exchange Students), the SRJC Summer Reading Program and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).  Groups holding regular weekly or monthly meetings at the church include the American Sewing Guild, North Bay Association of Realtors, Rohnert Park Soccer Club, SSU’s InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, Traffic School, Weight Watchers and multiple 12-step groups.

Every summer, over 100 children from throughout the community enjoy a week of lively activities at Cross and Crown’s Vacation Bible School.  

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church was deeply involved in establishing NOAH (Neighbors Organized Against Hunger) to assist the hungry in the surrounding community.  NOAH eventually found its permanent home on the CCLC campus, where food is distributed every Wednesday between 4 and 6 p.m., one only has to verify residency in Rohnert Park, Cotati or Penngrove in order to receive groceries.

Several generations of children have attended Cross and Crown Lutheran School since it was founded in 1972, originally as a preschool only, but now encompassing preschool (beginning at age two), elementary school and a new satellite program for home schoolers.

And finally, numerous family celebrations are held every year by member and non-member families who love to celebrate in this space.

Anyone who has ever been associated with Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in any way — or not — is welcome to participate in this 50th Anniversary celebration Sat., Feb. 23, beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Tandy Whitaker at 707- 292-1770 or 707 584-7319