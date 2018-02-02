“Critter Gitter” singing about pet care

By: Mickey Zeldes

I recently posted on our Facebook page an Animal Services Officer singing an original song about his job. It’s called “Critter Gitter” and it’s super cute. Here’s a guy with a decent voice, creative writing talent and a sense of humor! What a great way to reach people with some important messages. In case you didn’t catch all the words:

I got a paw on my door and one on my shirt

I’m picking up critters before they get hurt

You might be surprised at just how many there are

You’d better watch out, they’ll run in front of your car

I do my best to get them all back home

I’m the Critter Gitter and this is my song

I’m the Critter Gitter, I’m the Critter Gitter

Spay or neuter your pets we don’t need another litter

Young or old it doesn’t matter their age,

if you’re missing a pet check out our Facebook page.

Keep your pets on a leash and get them vaccinated

‘Cause running at large is way overrated

If you don’t know where they are it’s just a matter of time

Before they come back to your door, they’ll be coming through mine

Keep them at home where they’re safe and sound

Otherwise get ready, I’ll be coming around

Chorus

You might see me out driving around,

I patrol every street in our little town.

You’ll know me when you see me cause my truck’s all white

And the dogs start barking when I stop at the light.

I take care of the critters so we all get along

I’m the Critter Gitter and this is my song

Did you notice how many points he hit on? The importance of spaying and neutering, why pets shouldn’t run loose (at large), where to look if your pet is lost (their –and our- Facebook page), how hard he works to try and get all the animals back home and more. He does a pretty good job making his points and said he is working on another song. If it’s as good as this one, I’ll share it too. Be sure to follow our Facebook page and go there to actually listen to Frank sing this song (https://www.facebook.com/rpanimalshelter).

Being a Critter Gitter is not an easy job! Especially if the critter doesn’t want to be git. I’m always impressed with people who bring us strays that they found. That they were able to safely catch the animal is remarkable. Sometimes dogs that are super friendly and just out for a lark are relatively easy to catch, but a scared cat is quite another story. You might have to actually set a live-catch trap for those which is not something that you need us to do. But before you go that route, please call us to discuss your plan and make sure we have space for the animal.

Everyone who has ever rescued a stray is a Critter Gitter. It’s heartening to know there are so many caring people out there. This song’s for you!

Upcoming Events:

Orientation for new adult volunteers, Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 – 11 a.m. in the shelter’s lobby. No reservations required! Come learn what being a volunteer is all about.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.