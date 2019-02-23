Crew does a fine job

Pacific Gas and Electric is replacing aging “Telephone poles” around town. This one in the “A” section was replaced last Wed. It takes a full day for a crew to replace one pole because they have to cut power, remove the lines, remove the old pole, drill the hole for the new larger pole and then put it in place. When they have the new pole in place, they spend hours ensuring it will stay in place for the long haul by tamping the rock and dirt around the base before adding the concrete. Once this work is complete, they re-attach the cables and restore power. In this case the power was scheduled to be off from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. but power was restored 15 minutes early.

Photo by Robert Grant