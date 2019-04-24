Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland

By: Irene Hilsendager

Marin County resident Emma Dolcini, a Credo High School senior, signed with the University of Portland receiving a four-year scholarship for the sport of rowing. This is the first time that any Credo senior has signed with a divisional college. The U of Portland reached out to Dolcini who is on the North Bay rowing team, but Emma picked the University of Portland as the location is perfect and the Pilots’ rowing team is dynamic. Dolcini said any D1 or D2 College may offer a women’s rowing scholarship; however, she did apply to seven colleges. She also plans to major in communications.

Emma has been on the rowing team since she was a freshman. Having come from the Live Oak Charter School in Petaluma, Credo High School was a perfect fit. Being a tall, energetic and beautiful young lady, Emma says they practice every morning rowing on the Petaluma River. She also has a brother that is a novice on the same team. The river is actually a 13-mile tidal slough that empties into San Pablo Bay.