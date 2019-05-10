Credo wins softball rematch

By: Lanny Lowery

A couple of weeks ago the St. Vincent softball team outlasted Credo by winning 12-9 in what will be remembered as “the rain game” where both teams slogged through a downpour on the Mustangs’ all-weather field. The pitching aces endured wet balls and the slick field but surrendered a total of 21 runs.

On a beautiful Friday, May 3 afternoon weather conditions suggested that a pitcher’s duel would characterize this match up of these two league leaders. However, runs were scored during the first five innings as one or both teams scored during the first six innings. Nevertheless, the starting pitchers, Credo’s Maya Weigel-Murphy and St. Vincent’s Sophia Skubic, hung in to throw a combined total of 200 pitches as Credo evened the rivalry by defeating St. Vincent 10 to 9.

St. Vincent grabbed an early lead as Sully Henry drilled a double and soon scored on a fielder’s choice. Henry went on to drive in three runs for the Mustangs.

But the Gryphon answered back promptly as Catcher Julia Anderson followed up Kat Yardley’s single with a 200 foot home run to right centerfield. Maya Weigel-Murphy drilled a one-one count for a single and then soon scored leaving Credo with a 3-1 lead.

Neither team scored in the second inning as each pitcher gave up a single but did not allow either runner to score. St. Vincent re-took the lead in the top of the third inning by scoring five runs on six hits. Alexandra Saisi drove in two of the runs with a first swing inning-capping single. Credo answered with one run as Julia Anderson banged out a double to lead off the bottom of the third and was driven in by Maya Weigel-Murphy’s single.

Alessandra Ditizio, who compiled three hits on the day, scored one of her three runs in the top of the fourth giving the Mustangs a comfortable 7-4 edge over the Gryphon. In the bottom of the frame, Credo’s first three runners loaded the bases, and then slugger Julia Anderson delivered with a base clearing double. And battery mate Weigel-Meyer drove the catcher in, putting Credo in charge, 8-7.

After St. Vincent hitters went down in order in the top of the fifth, Credo added two more runs as the Mustangs had consecutive errors. St. Vincent scored two more in the top of the sixth as Alyssa Smith connected with a single.

The fielding play of the game happened in the bottom of the sixth. Credo’s Kat Yardley, looking for another hit, slammed a line drive to right center almost following the path of Julia Anderson’s home run but the fleet-footed freshman, Sophia Skubic, now in centerfield caught up with the screaming liner as it nearly reached the fence. Both teams failed to score in their last at bats leaving the final tally at 10 to 9.

Only five of Credo’s ten runs were earned as Sophia Skubic and Sully Henry together struck out six and walked only three. Maya Weigel-Murphy went the distance for the Gryphon, allowing 11 hits and 9 earned runs as she threw 126 pitches. Credo next plays against Tomales and is expecting to earn a playoff berth as is St. Vincent de Paul.