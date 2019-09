Lady Titan #9 Pinkeo Phongsa attempted a one armed save during the final volley in the game of the match against the Lady Gryphon’s. After nail biting ties at 22, 23, and 24 Technology High pulled ahead 25 24, but that turned into 25 to 25 and Credo won the final game 27-25 and the match 3-0.

Photo by Robert Grant