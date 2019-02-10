Credo stumbles in overtime

Sports
February 10, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Cougars finish season with a win Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade Cougars march toward playoffs Coyotes bring down Titans RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Healdsburg takes the win Hayman flips it up Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Lambrecht puts on pressure Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Tomales defeats Tech High Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Cougars remain undefeated Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Wildcats beat Cougars INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Martinez has a powerful kick Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Alfaro makes a hit RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Exhibition match brings out the stars Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Cougars' winning streak continues Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Roseland Beats Tech High Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze

Credo stumbles in overtime

  • Gryphon Team Captain Finnlay Stopeck is flying up for two against Rincon Valley Christian minutes into the first quarter of the game making the score 4-0. Credo played tough offense and defense the entire game and turned numerous breaks into points on the score board. The Eagles soared into a narrow lead in the second half, but the Gryphons re-doubled their efforts and turned things back in their favor and kept the lead to the end of the game with Credo winning 65-60. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
February 8, 2019

The Archbishop Hanna Hawks clinched it in overtime over the Credo Gryphons, 62-55, Fri., Feb. 1 at the Callinan Sports Center. 

The loss deals a devastating blow to the Gryphons’ chances to qualify for the playoff season. They’re required to maintain a winning record and are currently sitting at ten wins and nine losses. With only two games left in the season, the loss leaves Credo in a difficult, must win position if they hope to participate. 

“Pressure makes people do stupid things—for lack of a better term. The Hawks play a hard pressure defense and if you don’t respond to that pressure well then you get turnovers,” Credo coach, Tucker Hemquist, said. “Turnovers are the name of the game in basketball. Limiting turnovers. And we didn’t do it.”

The Gryphons began strong. They took the lead in the first half when Silas Rowan-Herzog intercepted a pass to the Hawks’ Chris Sanders. The sudden reversal caught the Hawks flat-footed. They shifted to respond, but could only muster a single defender to stick in Herzog’s way. 

It wasn’t enough. Herzog rushed the basket. The defender moved to intercept, but Herzog had already started his jump. His shoulder slammed into the defender with a blow that sent the Hawk crashing to the ground. The ball left Herzog’s fingers in a layup and rolled along the rim before falling into the net. 

The Gryphons closed out the half with a nine-point lead.

The Hawks weren’t ones to take it laying down, however. They came back in the second half with some new pep. 

In the far corner of the Gryphon defensive formation lies a small gap—one the Hawks’ coach, Courtney Jackson, noticed and took full advantage. Jackson set the Hawks in a whirling offensive pattern that passed the ball until it landed on the periphery. From there, the Hawks shot, often unopposed, and though the majority of these three-point attempts remained attempts, they got the rebound often enough for it to make no difference. 

The coach’s plan worked thrice in the second half the coach’s plan worked. Two shots by the Hawks’ Donald Jackson and one by Chris Sanders ate up the difference in score. The Hawks pulled ahead, but only to be overtaken again the Gryphons, who then lost the lead back to the Hawks. 

“In the first half I don’t know what team that was,” Jackson said. “[Credo’s] too fast for us and I realized that at half time. I’m asking my boys to do something they can’t do, which is stay in front of them. When you go to zone you don’t have to stay in front. They’ve just got to protect their area.”

By the end of the game Jackson had become a bit of a fixture—his shouted instruction somehow echoed over the cheers of the hundred or so fans in the bleachers. Eventually he took it bit too far. Jackson’s animated shouts carried him onto the court and landed the Hawks a technical foul. 

The Gryphons got one free basket from the foul, which was just enough to tie up the game and take it into overtime. 

Overtime proved a disaster for the Gryphons. The Hawks launched a blistering offensive that pulled in an even twelve points and clinched the game. 

“The biggest thing for them to do is just put it behind them and just focus on the fundamentals,” Tucker said. “We have a little redemption chance next week.”

Next up for the Gryphons is their season finale against Upper Lake Feb. 7. After that, and if the Gryphons qualify, they’ll be headed to the playoffs.