Credo High’s Julia Anderson is seen gently laying up the ball, as teammate Rae Parker stands ready for a rebound, making the score 24-15 with 5:42 left in the 3rd quarter against Potter Valley in their NCS/CIF quarter final game at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center Saturday night. Credo won the game 42-24 and moved on to the semifinal against California School for the Deaf in Fremont. Robert Grant

Photo by Robert Grant