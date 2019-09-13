Credo ladies in Trashion show

By: Irene Hilsendager

The stage at Somo Village vibrated with excitement when the ladies showed off their costumes that took two years of patience and collaboration to do up the ten outfits worn and designed by six different designers.

Dresses were made from magazines and posters, paper grocery bags, recycled water bottles, and an outfit sewn with dental floss and a hat of bottle caps. One dress was created from recycled bicycle inner tubes, very stylish shiny black; another was formed from metal washers.

Did you ever think about re-using the green strawberry baskets for a garment?

How about using 78 records for a skirt and top?

Since China is refusing to take recycling from the United States, we as a nation have to scramble to find a place to dump besides the ocean.

Lately, plastic straws, plastic forks, knives and spoons have made it to the top ten items to dominate the beach and ocean trash.

Plastic cutlery is ranked among the most harmful types of marine debris to ocean animals and data shows that it may be more prevalent then we had previously thought.

An estimated 150 million metric tons is currently circulating in marine environment. The United Nations (UN) states that globally, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, while up to five trillion single-use bags are used worldwide every day.

In total, as a whole, half of all plastic produced is meant to be used just once and then discarded.

“Plastic bags, fishing gear, utensils, cigarette butts and plastic bottle caps are the deadliest form of ocean trash. These items are often mistaken for food or ingested by sea birds, turtles and other ocean animals,” say scientists from the Ocean Conservancy.

Every year, an estimated eight million metric tons of plastic waste flows into the ocean. More than 800 animal species have been impacted by plastics, which may never fully be biodegrade but rather break up into smaller pieces called microplastics.